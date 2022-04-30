NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.69 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.57.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,772,000 after purchasing an additional 622,801 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62,701 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

