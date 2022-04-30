Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $89.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.84.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

