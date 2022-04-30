Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 8.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.50. Approximately 61,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,965,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

