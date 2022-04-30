NuCypher Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $241.23 million and approximately $45.54 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

