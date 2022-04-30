Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,628,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,591,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,975,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 782,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 275,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,882. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

