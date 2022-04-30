Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE JMM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 6,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
