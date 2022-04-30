Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE JMM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 6,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

