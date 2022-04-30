Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NUV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 397,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,193. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

