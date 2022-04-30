Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 121.3% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nuwellis by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUWE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 73,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,941. Nuwellis has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

