nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric updated its Q2 guidance to $0.52-0.54 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. 1,326,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,368. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,048,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

