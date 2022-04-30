nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of +11-13% yr/yr to $2.73-2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.52-0.54 EPS.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,721.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 304,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

