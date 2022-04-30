nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-15% yr/yr to $679-691 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.63 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.14-2.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

NVT opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

