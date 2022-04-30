Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.38.
In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 994 shares of company stock valued at $18,435. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
