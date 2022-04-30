Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 994 shares of company stock valued at $18,435. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.