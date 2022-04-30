Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59.54 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $640.13 million and approximately $59.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

