ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.73. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ObsEva by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

