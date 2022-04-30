Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 2,313.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,313.89 ($29.49).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,550 ($19.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($12,682.77). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 792 shares of company stock worth $1,039,837.

LON:OCDO traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 924 ($11.78). 1,868,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,452.90. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 898.80 ($11.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,116 ($26.97). The company has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

