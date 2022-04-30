Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.63.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 52 week low of $118.88 and a 52 week high of $276.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

