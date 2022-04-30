Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,642,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,283,000 after buying an additional 612,087 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after buying an additional 3,221,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 168,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after buying an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.