Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of ORI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. 6,672,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

