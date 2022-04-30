Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

NYSE:ORI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

