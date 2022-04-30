OLO (NYSE:OLO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olo Inc. makes online-ordering technology for restaurants. Olo Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OLO opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. OLO has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

