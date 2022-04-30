Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff purchased 2,500 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.