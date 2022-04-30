Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.45.
Shares of OHI opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $39.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 151.41%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
