Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Shares of OHI opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 151.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

