Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Announces Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.89 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.85-4.05 EPS.

Omnicell stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Omnicell by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Omnicell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

