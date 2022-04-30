OneLedger Market Cap Reaches $43.58 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $43.58 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002945 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00031059 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00100729 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
OneLedger Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “
Buying and Selling OneLedger
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.