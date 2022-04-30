OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.93. 1,654,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,802. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. OneMain has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 38.58%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,641,000 after purchasing an additional 367,427 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in OneMain by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,650 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in OneMain by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in OneMain by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 617,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 199,858 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

