OneMain’s (OMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.08.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. OneMain has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.78.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 190,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 93,782 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 97,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

