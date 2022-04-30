ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $81.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.14.

NYSE OKE opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

