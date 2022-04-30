Onooks Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Onooks has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001241 BTC on exchanges. Onooks has a market cap of $5.24 million and $125,782.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.93 or 0.07268485 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00057420 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.