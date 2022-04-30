Open Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $87,421.45 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $87,421.45 and approximately $18,038.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

