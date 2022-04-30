Oppenheimer Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $307.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.29.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average of $184.91.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.