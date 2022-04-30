OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives $8.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get OppFi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OppFi will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OppFi stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.