Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OPT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Get Opthea alerts:

OPT opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Opthea has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.