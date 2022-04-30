Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OPT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
OPT opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Opthea has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $16.23.
Opthea Company Profile (Get Rating)
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
