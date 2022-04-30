Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.
Option Care Health stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Option Care Health by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
