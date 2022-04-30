Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Option Care Health by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

