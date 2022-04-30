Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after acquiring an additional 128,604 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,850,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,607. The company has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

