Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of OBT stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

