Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by an average of 70.4% annually over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $915.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $10,268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

