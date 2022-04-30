Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 760.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $747.50.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.4109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

