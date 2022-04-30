Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives $23.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,161 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.61. 795,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.