Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,132,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $98,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.84. 2,808,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,377. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

