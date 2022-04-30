Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 83.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 458.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

