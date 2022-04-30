Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Outlook Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

In other news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 95,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 142,757 shares of company stock valued at $212,133. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

