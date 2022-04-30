Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited Declares Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3666 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OVCHY opened at $17.80 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

