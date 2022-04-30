Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

