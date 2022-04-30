Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.
Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
