Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $34.51 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $34.51 million and approximately $748,090.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,631.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.08 or 0.07325864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.40 or 0.00262484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.08 or 0.00761257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.15 or 0.00595755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00075794 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00337505 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,104,843 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

