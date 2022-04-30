Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,257.44

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,257.44 ($28.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,330 ($29.70). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,270 ($28.93), with a volume of 67,835 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Oxford Instruments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,149.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,257.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

