Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

OXSQ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 327,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 8,653 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

