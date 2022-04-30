Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

