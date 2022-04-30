Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
