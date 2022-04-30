Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Up 112.5% in April

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PACV stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 390,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,334. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
About Pacific Ventures Group (Get Rating)
