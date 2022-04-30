Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Up 112.5% in April

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PACV stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 390,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,334. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

About Pacific Ventures Group (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.