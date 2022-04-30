Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at $160,830,477.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $27.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,079. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $584.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.