Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $5.54 on Friday, reaching $270.82. 772,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.94 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

